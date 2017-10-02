Suspect jailed in Jackson County could be connected to ‘multiple burglaries’

A St. Mary’s man is in jail in connection with an early September burglary and car theft that occurred in Jackson County.

Curt Vandevelde, 45, is being charged in connection with the alleged home burglary and theft of a 2007 Honda Odyssey that was stolen on September 7 near Delia, Kansas.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says Vandevelde was arrested September 12 in Holton for allegedly attempting to sell stolen goods.

During the arrest, police recovered property believed to be connected to the burglary. Investigators also obtained photos of a man believed to be Vandevelde driving the Honda Odyssey in southern Kansas.

The vehicle was recovered by authorities in Edmond, Oklahoma, according to a news release.

Morse says investigators believe Vandevelde is connected to multiple burglaries in Jackson County.