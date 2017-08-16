Suspect jailed after police chase through a field near Topeka

A 19-year-old Topeka man was arrested Tuesday following a police chase that ended in a soybean field in rural Shawnee County.

The chase started shortly after 1:30 p.m. when a patrol corporal with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a stolen van he spotted traveling on Highway 24 near Goodyear Road. The driver refused to stop and sped away, heading west on Highway 24.

The pursuit lasted nearly 10 minutes before the suspect veered off of the highway and into a soybean field on the southeast corner of Highway 24 and Landon Road.

After driving through the field, he stopped the van and fled on foot.

Two passengers in the stolen van immediately surrendered to authorities.

Authorities set up a perimeter and brought a K-9 unit to track down the suspect. He came out of hiding and surrendered once he heard the police dog approaching.

According to a news release, Vincent Dean Gonzalez-Rook was arrested and booked for multiple felony charges, warrants and traffic violations. He’s being held without bond.

The passengers, who told officers they knew the suspect, were released after being questioned at the scene.

No one was injured during the pursuit.

