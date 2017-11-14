Suspect jailed for string of tire slashings in Manhattan

A Manhattan man was arrested and charged with slashing the tires of multiple vehicles.

Police say more than 20 people have reported having their tires slashed by an unknown suspect over the past two days.

An investigation led to the arrest Monday night off 22-year-old William Taylor, who was taken into custody in the 200 block of South 4th Street.

Taylor was arrested on charges of aggravated burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property.

He is being held at the Riley County Jail on $15,000 bond.