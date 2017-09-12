Suspect in Kansas City, Kansas, death arrested in rural area

Authorities have arrested a suspect in a Kansas City, Kansas, homicide after a search that caused several schools and public agencies to be placed on lockdown in two small towns near the Nebraska border.

The Salina Journal reports that 24-year-old Zachary Barnes, of Gardner, was apprehended Friday as he walked on a road, about 4 miles south of the small Republican County town of Cuba, Kansas.

The lockdowns happened one day earlier in two other towns in the area.

Barnes is charged in Wyandotte County with second-degree murder in the Aug. 30 killing of 29-year-old Kevin Fowler.

Barnes lived in Republic County during part of his childhood.

Republic County sheriff’s Sgt. Andrew Bates says Barnes is accused of visiting or getting rides from acquaintances who didn’t know he was wanted.