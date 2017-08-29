Suspect killed in altercation with officers in south-central Kansas

A suspect was killed Monday night during an altercation with police following a car chase in south-central Kansas.

The chase started around 10:30 p.m. when Newton Police officers tried to stop a vehicle that had been involved in a car burglary. The suspect refused to stop, leading officers on a high-speed chase north on I-135.

The nearly 20-mile chase ended south of McPherson when authorities used road spikes to stop the suspect’s vehicle. Two people in the car refused to surrender for several minutes before the driver eventually got out and became combative with officers.

Police say officers used bean-bag rounds and a taser on the suspect, but he continued to resist arrest. One officer attempted to tackle the suspect after he tried to harm a police dog.

During the altercation, the suspect grabbed the officer’s gun and tried to take it away.

According to a news release, a McPherson County Sheriff’s deputy at the scene “felt compelled to use lethal force” and intervened to protect the officer from being shot.

The suspect received first aid at the scene and was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Two Newton police officers involved were treated for injuries sustained during the altercation and are said to be in good condition.

No other details have been released.

The KBI has taken over the investigation into the incident.