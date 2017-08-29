WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


65°F
Overcast
Feels Like 65°
Winds North 0 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy79°
58°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy82°
60°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear84°
60°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy83°
61°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear86°
63°

Suspect killed in altercation with officers in south-central Kansas

by on August 29, 2017 at 7:36 AM (2 hours ago)

A suspect was killed Monday night during an altercation with police following a car chase in south-central Kansas.

The chase started around 10:30 p.m. when Newton Police officers tried to stop a vehicle that had been involved in a car burglary. The suspect refused to stop, leading officers on a high-speed chase north on I-135.

The nearly 20-mile chase ended south of McPherson when authorities used road spikes to stop the suspect’s vehicle. Two people in the car refused to surrender for several minutes before the driver eventually got out and became combative with officers.

Police say officers used bean-bag rounds and a taser on the suspect, but he continued to resist arrest. One officer attempted to tackle the suspect after he tried to harm a police dog.

During the altercation, the suspect grabbed the officer’s gun and tried to take it away.

According to a news release, a McPherson County Sheriff’s deputy at the scene “felt compelled to use lethal force” and intervened to protect the officer from being shot.

The suspect received first aid at the scene and was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Two Newton police officers involved were treated for injuries sustained during the altercation and are said to be in good condition.

No other details have been released.

The KBI has taken over the investigation into the incident.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle