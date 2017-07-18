WIBW News Now!

Suspect at large after attacking woman with sharp object

July 18, 2017

A woman suffered minor injuries after being attacked with a sharp metal object.

Topeka Police Lt. Andrew Beightel says the victim was attacked around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of SE 35th Street.

She then left the crime scene and called 911 from a different location.

Beightel says the victim received superficial wounds left by a piece of metal used by the suspect. She was not taken to the hospital.

When police arrived at the crime scene, a person in the home initially refused to let officers inside. Police surrounded the home for a short time before the occupant let them inside.

The suspect sought in the attack was not located in the home.

Beightel says, as of late Tuesday night, the suspect remains on the loose.   

