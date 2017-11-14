Suspect in multiple car thefts arrested after OnStar disables stolen vehicle

The suspect in a string of vehicle thefts in southeastern Kansas was arrested Sunday in Missouri after a stolen car he was driving was disabled by OnStar.

Deputies were called early Sunday morning to a home in rural Crawford County on reports of a suspicious vehicle and vehicle theft.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says a 2004 Ford F-150 was reported stolen from the home by someone who left behind a 2006 Dodge Ram truck that was reported stolen in Frontenac, Kansas.

The suspect also stole items from another vehicle at the home.

Several hours later, a 2016 Chevy Malibu, which was equipped with OnStar technology, was reported stolen from a home about 10 miles west of where the Ford F-150 was taken. The suspect left the stolen truck at that home and stole items from another vehicle in the driveway.

Authorities contacted OnStar and were able to locate the Malibu in Ashbury, Missouri. After OnStar disabled the car, deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office found it, with the suspect still inside.

Kyle Boulais, 20, from Butler, Missouri, was arrested and taken to the Jasper County Jail.

Items found in the Malibu connected Boulais to the other vehicle burglaries, as well as items reported stolen from a Cherokee County burglary.

Boulais faces multiple charges in both Kansas and Missouri.