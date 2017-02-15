Suspect in Osage City bank robbery arrested in Missouri

A Missouri man has been charged in connection with an Osage City bank robbery, according to a release sent Wednesday from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Beall says 28-year-old Hunter Lee Prewitt, of Mountain Grove, Missouri, is the suspect in the January 25 robbery at the Landmark National Bank, 106 S 6th St. in Osage City.

Court records show Prewitt gave the teller a note saying: “This is a robbery. Give me all one hundreds, fifties and twenties.” He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in a white pickup truck.

Investigators used video surveillance photos and a description of the truck to track Prewitt’s movements on the day of the robbery. He stopped at an Osage City gas station before the robbery and at a pawn shop in Lyndon.

The Missouri Highway Patrol used that information to identify a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup registered to Prewitt.

A Kansas Bureau of Investigation criminal intelligence analyst searched law enforcement tag readers and found additional information on the suspect and his truck.

The investigation led to Prewitt’s arrest in Springfield, Missouri.

If convicted, Prewitt faces up to 20 years in federal prison and up to $250,000 in fines for one count of bank robbery.