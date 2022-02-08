Suspect Shot By Law Enforcement in Topeka Identified

Sunday morning about 7:30, deputies of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office went to a hotel on the Wanamaker corridor in an attempt to locate and arrest a suspect on charges of felony fleeing or attempting to elude police, interference with law enforcement and reckless driving in connection with an incident that occurred in Topeka two days earlier.
The suspect was 38-year old Jason Ickler.
When deputies located Ickler’s hotel room, he jumped from a window and got in a vehicle.
When a deputy approached the vehicle, the Ickler accelerated towards the deputy.
The deputy fired his duty weapon while trying to avoid being struck by the vehicle.
Ickler was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Officers seized suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the hotel.
Investigators have confirmed that Ickler was also being sought on multiple outstanding warrants including Barton County, Johnson County, and Sedgwick County.