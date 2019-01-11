WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Suspect shot, officer injured in confrontation in Wichita

by on January 10, 2019 at 6:28 PM (32 mins ago)

A police officer is in fair condition and a 29-year-old man is in serious condition after a shooting in downtown Wichita.

Deputy Chief Troy Livingston says incident began when officers arrived at the Sedgwick County Division of Corrections Thursday to serve the man with a warrant for aggravated assault.  Livingston says when officers approached the man’s vehicle, he intentionally backed into a U.S. Marshal’s vehicle behind him.  He then drove forward, hit a pillar and then ran into a wall across the street.

Livingston says it is unclear if a Wichita police officer was pinned or hit by the car during the confrontation.  Other officers fired and the man was hit several times.

A person who was in the vehicle with the man was not injured.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.