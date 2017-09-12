Suspect sought in attempted armed robbery

Police are looking the suspect who tried to rob a Topeka gas station at gunpoint.

The attempted armed robbery happened around 11 p.m. Monday at the Quick Stop in the 31000 block of SW 29th Street.

The suspect walked into the business with a weapon and demanded money from the cash register.

The store clerk refused and the suspect fled on foot, says Topeka Police Department spokesperson Amy McCarter.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs between 160 – 180 pounds. He was wearing a black ski mask, black jacket, blue jeans with blue and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9551.

Image via Google