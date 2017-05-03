Suspect in southeast Kansas killing arrested in Missouri

The suspect in the April 26 shooting death of a Galena, Kansas woman was arrested Wednesday in Missouri.

According to a release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 46-year-old John Francis, AKA “Polo” was taken into custody around 4 a.m. near Carterville, Missouri.

KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood says the authorities received a tip, which led to an extensive search of Jasper County, Missouri on Tuesday.

Francis was arrested for first-degree murder in the killing of 29-year-old Kelly Glasgow at her home in Galena, located in the extreme southeast corner of the state.

The U.S. Marshals Service, FBI and several law enforcement agencies in Missouri assisted in the arrest.

Francis is being held in the Jasper County Jail while awaiting extradition to Kansas.