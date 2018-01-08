Suspect in stabbing still sought

A man from Madison, Kansas suspected in a stabbing that happened during a fight early Saturday morning is still on the loose.

Greenwood County Sheriff Heath Samuels said that 46-year-old Harvey Burris has not been located since the stabbing, which happened early Saturday morning at his Madison apartment.

The victim’s name has not been released, nor has his condition, though he was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment of his injuries.

Two people were arrested on Saturday as authorities executed a search warrant at Burris’ residence, one in connection with the stabbing and the other on drug charges. Those names have not been released either.

Burris is a white male standing 6 feet tall and approximately 170 pounds, with sandy brown hair and hazel eyes. According to Kansas Department of Corrections records, Burris was convicted in 2002 for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer in Allen County. He served nearly four years in prison afterward.