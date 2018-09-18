Suspect wanted in aggravated battery incident Tuesday morning

At around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday officers responded to reports of gunshots heard in the 2600 block of SE 11th. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate any individuals, but did locate shell casings in the area.

Approximately 30 minutes later, an individual arrived at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

USD 501 has placed Pine Ridge Prep School in a secure campus status while officers investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.