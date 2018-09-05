Suspect wanted in Wednesday afternoon aggravated robbery

Around 12:15 p.m. today, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of NE Sumner in reference to a robbery that had occurred approximately 40 minutes earlier to an individual.

The victim reported she was approached by a white male in a blue shirt and blue jeans armed with a handgun who demanded property from her. He was last seen south bound in a white truck, but

officers were unable to locate him at the time. The victim was unharmed.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.