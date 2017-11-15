Suspect in Wichita homicide arrested in Olathe

Police in Wichita say a 42-year-old woman was found dead in her home early Tuesday morning.

Lt. Todd Ojile says police in Andover found some of the woman’s property Monday night, prompting Wichita officers to visit her home. Police were not able to make contact with the woman and left.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday police in Olathe called the Wichita Police Department after locating a man who was driving her car. The man was also in possession of items that belonged to the woman.

When officers returned to the woman’s home, they forced their way inside and found her body.

Police say she died of blunt force trauma.

Ojile says the 37-year-old suspect is believed to be the victim’s boyfriend. He was taken into custody by Olathe police officers and later transferred to Wichita.

Police have not released the names of the victim or suspect.

The incident marks Wichita’s 27th homicide of the year.