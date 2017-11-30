Suspected arson Thursday morning in Topeka

Topeka Fire officials are investigating a suspected arson in the 1500 block of SW Polk Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called out just before 4 a.m. and found the vacant house with heavy smoke and flames showing from the rear western side. The fire was quickly put out and no other structures were threatened.

No one was hurt, but the flames did $6500 in damage to the house.

Any individuals with information about the circumstances of this fire are being asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.