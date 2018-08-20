WIBW News Now!

Suspected Dollar Store Robber Arrested Saturday in Topeka

by on August 20, 2018 at 3:55 AM (4 hours ago)

A man was arrested Saturday under suspicion of robbing two dollar stores on Friday in Topeka.

Twenty-eight-year-old Daniel Heneck is thought to have robbed the Dollar General in the two thousand block of North Topeka Boulevard around 10 a.m. Friday and the Dollar General at 1001 SW Fairlawn about a half-hour later. The robber in both cases was armed with a tire iron

Heneck was picked up by Kansas Highway Patrol deputies during a traffic stop Saturday afternoon. He was booked into jail on two charges of Aggravated Robbery. No one was hurt in either robbery.

If you know more about the cases, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.