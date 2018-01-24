Suspected Kansas bank robber arrested in Missouri

A man suspected of robbing a Kansas bank has been arrested at a Missouri casino.

The Kansas City Star reports that 39-year-old Timothy Karpovich, of Kansas City, Missouri, was charged in federal court Tuesday. Prosecutors say he fled Monday from KCB Bank in Bonner Springs, Kansas, with about $1,050 in cash after handing a teller a handwritten robbery note. Police later received a tip that he gambled regularly at Harrah’s Casino in North Kansas City, Missouri, where an employee identified him from a surveillance image. Investigators found that serial numbers from bills used at the casino matched those of bills from the bank heist.

Court records say Karpovich admitted to the robbery. The FBI says no weapon was shown during the robbery and no injuries were reported.