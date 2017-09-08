Suspected serial arsonist arrested last year to be tried as an adult

A Topeka teen who was arrested late last year in connection with multiple arsons committed in southwest Topeka will stand trial as an adult, according the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office.

In a news release, Shawnee County DA Mike Kagay says he filed adult criminal charges against 18-year-old Alexander M. Jarvis on Friday.

Jarvis was 17 years old when he was arrested on December 8 after investigators identified him as a suspect in numerous fires set to houses and detached garages between April and December of 2016.

The fires were started in and around the Elmhurst community.

Upon his arrest, Jarvis was initially charged as a juvenile.

A request by the DA’s office to charge Jarvis as an adult was approved by the court on Thursday.

Jarvis now faces 11 adult felony charges, including four counts of arson of a dwelling, four counts of aggravated arson of an occupied dwelling, one count of arson of a building and two counts of criminal damage to property between $1,000 and $25,000.

Jarvis is being held in the Shawnee County Jail on $250,000 bond. His next court appearance has not been scheduled.