Suspected Serial Killer Charged With Another Murder

A suspected serial killer already charged in six killings in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas has been charged with first-degree murder in a seventh death.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Baker announced the new murder charge against Perez Reed.
Baker also charged Reed with one count of armed criminal action and two counts of fraud involving a credit or debit device.
The most recent charges against the 26-year-old Reed stem from the November 2021 shooting death of Stephon Johnson, of Kansas City, Missouri.
When law enforcement officers arrested Reed, they found a key on him that fit a deadbolt lock at Johnson’s apartment, Baker’s office said, citing court documents.
Testing indicated DNA found in Johnson’s apartment was connected to Reed.
Baker’s office said the bullet found inside Johnson was fired from the gun that Reed had on him when he was arrested.