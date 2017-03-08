Suspects in east Topeka armed robbery indicted on federal charges

Two men arrested in connection with robbing an east Topeka convenience store were indicted Wednesday in federal court.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says 34-year-old Marsoleno Devon Ryland and 26-year-old Christopher Allen Bush are charged with one count of commercial robbery.

The robbery occurred on the morning of February 2 at the Casey’s General Store, located at 600 SE Rice Road.

Police said on the morning of February 2, a man wearing a hoodie and jeans entered the Casey’s General Store, 600 SE Rice Road, and pulled a gun on employees. He took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on foot.

Later that day, officers located a person matching the suspect’s description in the 2100 block of SE 11th Terrace. Property stolen during the robbery was recovered during the investigation.

If convicted, Ryland and Bush face up to 20 years in federal prison and fines up to $250,000.