Suspects escape after early morning chase in east Topeka

Suspects involved in a police chase early this morning were able to elude authorities and are still on the run.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, a deputy spotted a blue 2005 Mazda 6 that was displaying a stolen registration

The deputy tried to stop the car in the 2800 block of SE Illinois Avenue, but the driver refused to pull over.

Police chased the car for several blocks before deploying a tire-deflating device near SE Adams Street.

The car hit the spike strips, but the suspects kept driving until they reached a dead-end road in the 200 block of southeast 27th Street.

The suspects abandoned the car and fled on foot.

Officers searched the area, but could not locate the suspects.

Authorities say the incident is under investigation and ask anyone with information about the suspects to call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at (785)251-2200.