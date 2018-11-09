Suspects in Lawrence shooting that left three dead will have separate trials

The three suspects in a shooting that left three dead and two wounded in downtown Lawrence will have separate trials.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports a mistrial was declared Thursday in a joint trial for the three suspects. Douglas County District Court Judge Sally Pokorny did not explain what caused the mistrial.

On Friday, Pokorny ordered separate trials for 21-year-old Anthony Roberts Jr., 23-year-old Ahmad Rayton and 20-year-old Dominique McMillon.

Roberts is charged with three murder counts and one attempted murder count in the October 2017 shooting. Rayton is charged with attempted murder, while the charges against McMillon include aggravated assault.

New trial dates are being set for February, March and April.

The victims were 22-year-old Leah Brown, of Shawnee, 20-year-old Colwin Lynn Henderson, of Topeka, and 24-year-old Tre’Mel Dupree Dean-Rayton, of Topeka.