Suspects sought in auto thefts from Manhattan construction company

by on April 4, 2017 at 12:42 PM (1 hour ago)

Authorities in Pottawatomie County are investigating the theft of two pickup trucks from a Manhattan-area construction company.

Sheriff Greg Riat says sometime between March 24 – 27, suspects broke into Cheney Construction, 1125 Hayes Drive, and stole the vehicles.

The trucks are described as a white 2004 Dodge 2500 Crew Cab with a Cheney Construction logo on the doors with a Kansas license plate of 601171 and a gray 2005 Dodge 2500 Crew Cab with a Kansas license plate of 601173.

Riat says evidence found at the scene indicates multiple people may have been involved in the auto thefts.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at (785)457-3353.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle