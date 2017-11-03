Suspects sought in East Topeka armed carjacking; one in custody following chase

Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly stole a car at gunpoint early Friday morning in east Topeka.

Lt. Steve Roth says the armed carjacking happened around 12:10 a.m. in the area of SE 4th and Lime.

Two people were in a car that was eastbound of SE 4th Street when two white males, both armed with handguns, walked out in front of the vehicle, blocking the road.

The suspects stole the vehicle, a red 2008 Dodge Avenger with Kansas tag 452 JJT and a Legacy Motors vanity plate on the front bumper.

Before fleeing the scene, one of the suspects beat the passenger with their gun.

The first suspect was five-feet, seven-inches tall, skinny and wearing a gray/blue shirt. The other suspect was five-feet, five-inches tall with a medium build and gray shirt.

Roth says the suspects have shown a “propensity for violence” and should not be approached.

Roth later told WIBW News Now that around 3:30 a.m. Friday, an officer spotted the stolen car in the area of SW 29th and Kansas. The suspects fled, leading the officer on a chase through Topeka. The pursuit ended near SW 15th Terrance and Drury Lane, where the suspects got out of the truck and fled on foot.

One person was taken into custody after a foot chase. Roth initially said that person was not believed to be directly involved in the carjacking and police are unsure how many people were in the vehicle during the chase.

In a news release, Roth stated the person in custody matched the description of one of the suspects. He was found hiding under a car and arrested without further incident.

Lt. Chris Heaven says that person is considered a person of interest.

“Until we get further details, we won’t be able to give an actual account of how involved they are,” said Heaven. “If they are at all.”

At least one of the suspects is still at large.

The car has been returned to its owner.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is provided.