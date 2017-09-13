WIBW News Now!

Suspects sought in Overland Park church vandalism

by on September 13, 2017 at 5:20 AM (27 mins ago)

Police in Overland Park have released photos of two suspects sought for causing thousands of dollars in damage to a local church.

Officer John Lacy says the suspects vandalized Christ Lutheran Church, located in the 11700 block of Nieman Street, sometime Saturday night. 

Damage was reported to the prayer garden outside the church and the suspects threw several bricks against a wall. 

This incident is the fifth property damage case reported at this location within the last few weeks.

The church has so far sustained an estimated $20,000 in damages. 

Anyone with information is asked to call (816)474-TIPS.

The Overland Park Police Department released photos taken from the church’s security cameras.

 

