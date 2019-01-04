WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Suspects wanted for murder in Oklahoma arrested in Kansas

by on January 4, 2019 at 3:31 PM (2 hours ago)

Authorities say two people wanted for a murder in Oklahoma have been arrested in Kansas.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 33-year-old La’shae Terrell and 42-year-old Kenneth Williams were arrested Thursday in the Wichita suburb of Maize.  They are charged with first-degree murder in the December 29th death of Louis Poole in Tulsa.

Tulsa officers say Poole was shot to death at a home on the city’s west side.

The Marshals Service said in a news release that marshals determined the suspects were staying with an associate in Maize.  That person was also arrested on unrelated charges.

KAKE-TV reports Sedgwick County jail records show Terrell and Williams remained in custody Friday afternoon on fugitive from justice and failure to comply charges.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.