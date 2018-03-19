WIBW News Now!

Suspension order says group home put foster kids at risk

by on March 19, 2018 at 12:58 PM (2 hours ago)

Newly released records show the state suspended a Wichita group boarding home’s license after a federal agency said it suspected the foster care children living there had been sexually and physically abused.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the Kansas Department of Children of Families released records last week about a girl’s removal in November from Carla’s Youth Residential Center in response to a records request.  The emergency suspension order that led to the girls’ removal said failures at the center created a situation that put children “at risk of on-going physical and emotional harm.”  The order also said that federal officials believe the residents “are not in a safe living environment.”

The Eagle sought the records after the center asked for a Sedgwick County judge to review the suspension decision.

