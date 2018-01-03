Suspicious death victim identified as Lawrence man

The victim in a suspicious death case in Topeka was identified Wednesday.

According to a release from Topeka Police Lt. Coleen Stuart, a victim was found dead in a burning vehicle on December 20 at around 2:00 a.m. in the area of SE 15th and Hudson.

That victim was identified as 30-year-old Arnulfo Garcia of Lawrence.

Topeka Fire Department Arson investigators have ruled the fire intentionally set.

The Shawnee County Coroners’ office has ruled the death a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Topeka Police Department Detectives at 368-9400.