Suspicious Fire Thursday morning in NW Topeka

Topeka and Shawnee County fire crews are still investigating at the scene of a suspicious fire Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Topeka Fire Department, a passerby called 911 just after 2:30 AM to report heavy flames in the area of NW Fairmont Street. Shawnee County Sheriff Deputies arrived and reported the address of 1824 NW Fairmont Street within the city limits of Topeka.

Fire crews from Silver Lake and Soldier Township arrived to a fully involved house fire. The Topeka Fire Department was then called a short time later to respond. Fire crews are attacking the fire in a defensive manner. The 190th Air National Guard Fire Department also responded to assist with a water supply tanker truck.

A Topeka Fire Department Investigation’s Unit has responded to the fire scene to assist.

Preliminary investigation has not yet determined the cause of the fire, but circumstances are suspicious. One occupant of the structure escaped with no injuries. The structure and contents are a total loss, the estimated value is undetermined at this time. No working smoke alarms were reported.

Any individuals with information about the circumstances of this fire are being asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007 or Toll Free at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).