Distracted SUV driver crashes into SE Topeka home

A southeast Topeka home sustained significant damage Wednesday afternoon when an SUV crashed through the front wall.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of SE 37th Street.

Cpl. Matt Ford says a woman was driving the SUV east on 37th Street and became distracted when she dropped her cigarette. She then collided with a westbound gold Buick Century after veering into the turning lane. The SUV then went across the front yard, through the wall and into a bedroom.

Three people were inside the home at the time. None were reported injured.



Joanette Pena tells WIBW News Now she was watching television in a room next to the bedroom when she heard the SUV collide with the Buick.

“I went to look out the window, but before I got to the window they had already crashed into our house,” said Pena. “It pushed the wall and bed back. I was trapped behind the bed. I barely remember what happened. I was just shocked.”

Pena was visibly shaken as she stood outside with her mother while a wrecker pulled the SUV out of the wall. Pieces of bent and broken siding and what appeared to be a window frame were seen among the pile of destroyed personal items inside the room.

Ford says the driver of the SUV was not injured, but was “pretty freaked out and worried about everyone inside.”

No one in the Buick was reported injured.

The driver of the SUV was issued a ticket for inattentive driving.

Police blocked off a portion of the westbound lane of 37th Street in front of the house for about an hour following the crash.