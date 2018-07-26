SUV crashes through front window of Banjo’s cafe, injures one

Topeka police say a woman was injured when a sport-utility vehicle slammed into a cafe.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Frey says the woman was a customer at Banjo’s Cafe when the vehicle hit the business early Thursday.

Frey said an elderly female driver was pulling into a parking space in front of the cafe when her vehicle went over a parking curb and into the restaurant. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the vehicle struck several tables, including one where at least three people, including the woman who was injured, were sitting.

The woman was taken away in an ambulance. Her condition was not immediately available. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.