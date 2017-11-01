SUV driver trapped in vehicle after rollover crash in north Topeka

A rollover crash in north Topeka sent one person to the hospital.

The crash at NW Topeka Boulevard and Paramore happened shortly before 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Topeka Police Officer Mitch Soden says the female driver and only occupant of an eastbound Ford Expedition and was struck by a blue pickup truck as she crossed Topeka Boulevard. When the vehicles collided, the Expedition rolled over onto the driver’s side and came to rest on the east side of the intersection.

The woman was trapped inside, but was able to assist first responders who were extricating her from the vehicle.

She was taken by AMR from the scene to a local hospital. Soden says she did not sustain any obvious injuries in the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Soden says the woman driving the Expedition would likely be cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.