WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


47°F
Overcast
Feels Like 47°
Winds South 10 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Overcast58°
48°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy61°
41°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear53°
47°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy66°
53°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Mostly Cloudy69°
35°

SUV driver trapped in vehicle after rollover crash in north Topeka

by on November 1, 2017 at 1:08 PM (16 mins ago)

A rollover crash in north Topeka sent one person to the hospital.

The crash at NW Topeka Boulevard and Paramore happened shortly before 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Topeka Police Officer Mitch Soden says the female driver and only occupant of an eastbound Ford Expedition and was struck by a blue pickup truck as she crossed Topeka Boulevard. When the vehicles collided, the Expedition rolled over onto the driver’s side and came to rest on the east side of the intersection.

The woman was trapped inside, but was able to assist first responders who were extricating her from the vehicle.

She was taken by AMR from the scene to a local hospital. Soden says she did not sustain any obvious injuries in the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Soden says the woman driving the Expedition would likely be cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle