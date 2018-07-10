WIBW News Now!

Svaty-Lewison poll puts them in lead in Democratic primary; Kelly just 5 percent back with 23 percent undecided

by on July 10, 2018 at 12:44 PM

A poll commissioned by the Svaty-Lewison campaign for Governor puts that pair in the lead for the Democratic primary.

“Certainly, after the addition of Katrina Lewison, my Lt. Governor, we noticed a huge swing in momentum in the campaign,” said Josh Svaty. “People around the state, one, are paying more attention and then, two, they are absolutely interested in new leadership, in new voices and in change in Topeka and I think within the Democratic primary, people are completely recognizing that we are the ticket that brings that change.”

80% of respondents said they preferred new leaders over experienced ones. Supporters of Senator Laura Kelly are most likely to prefer experienced leaders, but even 70% of them would prefer new leaders.

Svaty’s lead over Kelly is 33 percent to 28 percent, with 23 percent still undecided. The poll sampled 455 likely Democratic Primary voters.

These numbers are decidedly different than those publicized by the Kelly campaign last month. Their poll, which surveyed 500 likely voters and asked the horse-race question without hearing any candidate profiles or messaging, had Kelly in the lead with 35 percent in a five-way race and Svaty with just 12 percent, with a bump to 44 percent for Kelly in a 3-way question, with Svaty remaining at 12 percent.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.