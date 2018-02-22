Svaty sees himself as ‘able to compete’ in Western Kansas

Democrat candidate for Governor Josh Svaty believes he has a unique message for Kansans and not just for Democrats.

“I think that everybody recognized that this was an important election cycle,” Svaty said. “The state’s in a transitional position. We all think that it’s a major fork in the road and I felt that I could offer something that Democrats have been failing to offer for quite a while now. We’ve run some strong Democrats in the last few election cycles, particularly in 2014. Our Democratic candidate only won seven counties out of the 105. Seven! If the Democrats are going to win a statewide race, you’re going to have to compete in Western Kansas.”

Svaty is from Ellsworth County.

“I don’t consider myself from Western Kansas, I consider myself from Central Kansas, but I’ve got a lot of family there and knew that I could compete there,” said Svaty. “I have a real heart for where I feel like the state needs to go.”

Svaty knows that listening is paramount.

“Particularly in small towns, people say, well, how are you going to interact with Republicans?” Svaty said. “When you come from a small town, you have to interact with everybody. There’s only one plumber. There’s one electrician. You cannot make that person angry, because you’re going to have to ask them to come do something again at some point in the future. That’s built into a person’s DNA when you come from a small town like that. That affects the way you govern.”

For more on Svaty’s campaign, go to joshuasvaty.com.

The full interview with Svaty is below.