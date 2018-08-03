Svaty still campaigning, trying to keep his sense of humor in final days

Even in the final days of the Democratic primary campaign for Governor, Josh Svaty is still finding people who haven’t made their choice yet.

“It is amazing,” said Svaty. “It’s a different thing than a general election. This is still a primary. Some people are just tuning in. They’re still just getting engaged, which is fine. We still encounter people every day that really haven’t thought it through much and I say, if you’re voting in the primary and you’re considering, then we’d love your consideration.”

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach said Thursday that interest in the Democratic primary is helping to drive record turnout for a gubernatorial year.

“It’s always good to see more people engaged in the process,” said Svaty. “A primary is healthy for both parties. People pay more attention. It drives more energy then, into the general. Of course, I’ve been telling people half in jest, come out and vote in that primary if you’re voting for me. If you’re not voting for me, maybe don’t make it as high a priority.”

Svaty was kidding of course, but he does think it’s important to keep the mood light, since so much of political discourse isn’t.

“I hope they come away with the sense that I’m a very sensible, middle of the road kind of guy,” said Svaty. “My wife and everyone on the campaign says it’s not nearly as good as I think it is, but I hope with a pretty good sense of humor, which I think is important for politics these days. I think we’re all so exhausted about waking up in the morning and checking the Twitter feed.”

All kidding aside, Svaty says social media has been of benefit to his campaign, particularly Facebook, in getting the message out.