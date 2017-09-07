WIBW News Now!

SW Topeka Kwik Shop robbed at knifepoint

by on September 7, 2017 at 5:39 AM (2 hours ago)

A suspect is on the run after an early morning armed robbery in southwest Topeka.

Lt. Andrew Beightel says employees at the Kwik Shop located at 5700 SW 21st St. called 911 around 4:30 a.m. Thursday after a man armed with a knife entered the business and demanded money.

He stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled eastbound on foot.

Beightel says the suspect is described as a black male, standing approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds. He was wearing dark clothing and a mask covering his face.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle