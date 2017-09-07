SW Topeka Kwik Shop robbed at knifepoint

A suspect is on the run after an early morning armed robbery in southwest Topeka.

Lt. Andrew Beightel says employees at the Kwik Shop located at 5700 SW 21st St. called 911 around 4:30 a.m. Thursday after a man armed with a knife entered the business and demanded money.

He stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled eastbound on foot.

Beightel says the suspect is described as a black male, standing approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds. He was wearing dark clothing and a mask covering his face.

No one was injured during the robbery.