SWATTING Trial Delayed

The trial for a Kansas gamer accused in a deadly “swatting” call in 2017 has been delayed by an additional year.
The Wichita Eagle reports that the defense attorney for Shane Gaskill joined prosecutors in asking a U.S. District Judge to extend Gaskill’s 18-month pre-trial diversion for another 12 months so he can complete a G.E.D. program.
The judge agreed.
If Gaskill completes the terms of his deferred prosecution agreement, prosecutors can dismiss the criminal case.
Gaskill is charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and other counts in connection with a series of events in December of 2017 that culminated in the fatal police shooting of an innocent 28-year-old man on the front porch of his family’s home in Wichita.
The death of Andrew Finch drew national attention to “swatting,” a form of retaliation in which someone reports a false emergency to get authorities, particularly a SWAT team, to descend on an address.