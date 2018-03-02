Symphony in the Flint Hills tickets on sale Saturday

Symphony in the Flint Hills will launch public ticket sales this Saturday, March 3. And the organization is giving its audience another reason to attend its Signature Event at Rosalia Ranch on June 9. Singer/songwriter Aoife O’Donovan will join the Kansas City Symphony as this year’s guest artist.

“Aoife O’Donovan’s unique combination of classical training and Americana roots make her a great fit for us,” said Christy Davis, executive director of Symphony in the Flint Hills, Inc. “Many will recognize her crystal-clear vocals from Yo-Yo Ma’s bluegrass-inspired Goat Rodeo Sessions.”

Founder and lead vocalist of the seminal bluegrass band Crooked Still, Aoife O’Donovan has released two critically acclaimed solo albums, and has collaborated with a wide range of artists and groups including Alison Krauss, Dave Douglas, the National Symphony Orchestra, Chris Thile, Darol Anger and Stuart Duncan. She is one-third of the band I’m With Her (alongside bandmates Sara Watkins and Sarah Jarosz), who just began a worldwide tour in support of their recently released debut album “See You Around.”

This year, Symphony in the Flint Hills returns to Rosalia Ranch in Butler County. The day-long event will include prairie walks, covered wagon rides, inspirational talks, prairie art, cowboy poetry, food, beverage and an after-concert party and dance. This year’s theme, WaterWays, will explore the natural, cultural and structural elements of water in the Flint Hills.

Tickets for the 2018 Symphony in the Flint Hills Signature Event go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 3. General admission tickets are $95 plus tax for adults and $50 for children under 12. All tickets can be purchased online at 2018symphonyintheflinthills.eventbrite.com. Individuals who need help purchasing tickets in person can go to the Livestock Exchange Building in Kansas City or the Great Plains Nature Center in Wichita starting at 10 a.m. on March 3 only.

For more information, please call 620-273-8955 or visit www.SymphonyintheFlintHills.org.