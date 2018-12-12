Tables at Kelly inauguration reduced in price

Kansas Gov.-elect Laura Kelly’s inaugural committee has slashed the cost of a premium-seating package for her inaugural ball after the state ethics commission rescinded its approval of a higher-priced plan that appeared to exceed the legal limit for contributions.

The Associated Press obtained an email Wednesday from the inaugural committee’s chairwoman saying the cost of a “gold” package for a table for 10 people had been dropped to $3,000. The price initially had been $10,000, which is five times the legal limit on individual contributions to inaugural committees.

The inaugural committee email said the ethics commission signed off an earlier email detailing the cost of ticket packages but “reversed” itself. The change came a day after AP reported on the inaugural committee’s plans.