Tailgators Coaches Club 9/13/21 — Week 2 recap & Week 3 preview

Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the Tailgators High School Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.
Washburn Rural 42, Topeka High 13
Seaman 35, Hayden 14
Topeka West 36, Emporia 32
Atchison 47, Highland Park 36
Bonner Springs 35, Shawnee Heights 34
Emporia @ Hayden – Thursday Night Football presented by Envista Credit Union
Junction City @ Seaman – Envista Credit Union Game of the Week
Topeka West @ Hayden
Lansing @ Shawnee Heights
Highland Park @ Manhattan
Washburn Rural @ Pittsburgh
Click below to hear each coach’s interview on this week’s Tailgators Coaches Club:
Steve Buhler – Washburn Rural
Ryan Kelly – Topeka West
Carlos Kelly – Topeka High
Jason Swift – Shawnee Heights
Jared Swafford – Seaman
Jermaine Monroe – Highland Park
Bill Arnold – Hayden