Tailgators Coaches Club 9/20/21 — Week 3 recap & Week 4 preview

Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the Tailgators High School Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.
Topeka High 28, Emporia 20 (Thursday)
Junction City 23, Seaman 16 (OT)
Hayden 39, Topeka West 6
Washburn Rural 19, Pittsburg 17
Lansing 17, Shawnee Heights 14
Manhattan 70, Highland Park 0
Seaman @ Topeka West – Thursday Night Football presented by Envista Credit Union
Manhattan @ Topeka High – Envista Credit Union Game of the Week
Baldwin @ Hayden
Washburn Rural @ Junction City
Highland Park @ Emporia
Shawnee Heights @ Schlagle
Click below to hear each coach’s interview on this week’s Tailgators Coaches Club:
Note: Highland Park coach Jermaine Monroe did not appear on this week’s show.
Bill Arnold – Hayden
Carlos Kelly – Topeka High
Jason Swift – Shawnee Heights
Ryan Kelly – Topeka West
Jared Swafford – Seaman
Steve Buhler – Washburn Rural