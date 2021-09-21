      Weather Alert

Tailgators Coaches Club 9/20/21 — Week 3 recap & Week 4 preview

Sep 21, 2021 @ 8:00am
High School Coaches Club

Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the Tailgators High School Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.

Last week’s games:

Topeka High 28, Emporia 20 (Thursday)
Junction City 23, Seaman 16 (OT)
Hayden 39, Topeka West 6
Washburn Rural 19, Pittsburg 17
Lansing 17, Shawnee Heights 14
Manhattan 70, Highland Park 0

This week’s games:

Seaman @ Topeka West – Thursday Night Football presented by Envista Credit Union
Manhattan @ Topeka High – Envista Credit Union Game of the Week
Baldwin @ Hayden
Washburn Rural @ Junction City
Highland Park @ Emporia
Shawnee Heights @ Schlagle

Click below to hear each coach’s interview on this week’s Tailgators Coaches Club:
Note: Highland Park coach Jermaine Monroe did not appear on this week’s show.

Bill Arnold – Hayden

Carlos Kelly – Topeka High

Jason Swift – Shawnee Heights

Ryan Kelly – Topeka West

Jared Swafford – Seaman

Steve Buhler – Washburn Rural

You May Also Like
High School Coaches Club
Tailgators Coaches Club 9/13/21 — Week 2 recap & Week 3 preview
AUDIO: Washburn Linebacker and Topeka High Product Jacob Anderson is the Definition of Student Athlete
AUDIO: Spiker and Lake Key Special Teams for Ichabods
AUDIO: The Washburn Football Coaches Show
Olathe East Football Coach Mourned
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On