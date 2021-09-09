Tailgators Coaches Club 9-6-21 — Week 1 recap & Week 2 preview

Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the Tailgators High School Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.
Hayden 22, Emporia 2
Washburn Rural 45, Topeka West 6
Seaman 71, Highland Park 6
Junction City 34, Topeka High 0
Leavenworth 20, Shawnee Heights 12
Topeka High @ Washburn Rural – Envista Credit Union Game of the Week
Hayden @ Seaman
Topeka West @ Emporia
ACCHS @ Highland Park
Bonner Springs @ Shawnee Heights
Click below to hear each coach’s interview on this week’s Tailgators Coaches Club:
Due to technical difficulties, just five coaches are posted for this week.
Carlos Kelly – Topeka High
Jermaine Monroe – Highland Park
Jared Swafford – Seaman
Jason Swift – Shawnee Heights
Bill Arnold – Hayden