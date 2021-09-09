      Weather Alert

Tailgators Coaches Club 9-6-21 — Week 1 recap & Week 2 preview

Sep 9, 2021 @ 3:14pm
High School Coaches Club

Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the Tailgators High School Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.

Last week’s games:

Hayden 22, Emporia 2
Washburn Rural 45, Topeka West 6
Seaman 71, Highland Park 6
Junction City 34, Topeka High 0
Leavenworth 20, Shawnee Heights 12

This week’s games:

Topeka High @ Washburn Rural – Envista Credit Union Game of the Week
Hayden @ Seaman
Topeka West @ Emporia
ACCHS @ Highland Park
Bonner Springs @ Shawnee Heights

Click below to hear each coach’s interview on this week’s Tailgators Coaches Club:
Due to technical difficulties, just five coaches are posted for this week.

Carlos Kelly – Topeka High

Jermaine Monroe – Highland Park

Jared Swafford – Seaman

Jason Swift – Shawnee Heights

Bill Arnold – Hayden

