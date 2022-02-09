Take Two: Kansas Senate Finally Overrides Governor’s Veto

The Kansas Senate revived a redistricting plan that would make it harder for the only Kansas Democrat in Congress to win reelection by engineering a second-chance override of Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of the measure.
The Senate vote was 27-11, and gave Republican leaders exactly the two-thirds majority they needed, with two GOP senators abstaining.
The measure goes next to the House, which has a month to decide whether to override Kelly’s veto and make the new district lines law.
It wasn’t clear whether Republicans yet have the necessary two-thirds majority there, but they are close.
The first veto override attempt on Monday failed, 24-15, because four GOP senators broke with their leaders.
The Legislature’s rules allow lawmakers to reconsider any action by the next day.
Even if the House overrides Kelly’s veto, the GOP plan is expected to face challenges in federal and possibly state courts.