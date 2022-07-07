Tale of Two Cities, Kansas Supreme Court Version

Two cities in Kansas had their battle in an annexation case decided by the Kansas Supreme Court.
In 2006, the cities of Spring Hill and Olathe signed an agreement to restrict their future growth by establishing boundaries for annexing land adjacent to the two cities.
The agreement had no time limitations, and was to remain in effect unless the two cities mutually agreed to terminate it.
In 2021, Spring Hill announced its intention to break the agreement by annexing land on Olathe’s side of the agreed boundary.
Olathe took Spring Hill to court to prevent the annexation.
In a unanimous decision, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled for Spring Hill.
They cited the longstanding rule that elected governing bodies may not compel future elected officials to follow general policy decisions.