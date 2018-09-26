Tallman breaks down finance numbers in blog post

The state is spending more dollars on education than it ever has before. An advocate with the Kansas Association of School Boards says that doesn’t tell the whole story.

“It’s important to recognize that is the largest increase that schools have received in about a decade,” said Mark Tallman with KASB. “As we talk about in the blog, if you adjust that for inflation, we are still below 2009 levels.”

The most recent update from the Kansas State Department of Education shows that total school district expenditures last year were $6.49 billion, or about $410 million more than 2017.

“We are still $400 to $700 million dollars, on a per pupil basis, below that high water mark, despite last year’s increase,” said Tallman. “That’s really something the Legislature itself acknowledged last year, when it passed the roughly $500 million plan to try to get back to adequate funding and the Supreme Court basically said, that’s fine, you’ve justified it. If you’re going to phase it in, you have to recognize there is going to be more inflation over that time.”

School district general fund levels and special education is determined by the state through base aid, weighting factors and appropriations. The state also caps the amount of local option budgets.

“We have made progress,” said Tallman. “We are at an all-time high level in terms of dollars and even per pupil, when you adjust for inflation, for purchasing power, how far those dollars go, we’re still not there.”

On a headcount basis (counting each enrolled student as one student), total expenditures per pupil was $13,106 in 2018. That remains below the level of $13,356 in 2007.