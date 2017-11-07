Tax bill includes school voucher option in 529 plans; KASB opposes that provision

The tax bill being worked in House Ways and Means this week has a provision that concerns the Kansas Association of School Boards.

“There’s a provision in the bill that expands the use of what many of us are familiar with being called 529 savings accounts, where you can put money aside tax-free to save for your child’s college expenses,” said Leah Fliter with KASB. “The bill expands the use of those to include up to $10,000 a year in tuition for a public, private or religious elementary or secondary school. As we know, public schools in Kansas don’t charge tuition that means that would be funneling tax money to a private or religious school.”

Since Kansas school funding formula has traditionally been based on enrollment, if parents chose to save and send their child to a private or religious school

through this provision, it would reduce funding to the public school district the child would have otherwise attended.

“It would potentially decrease enrollment in public schools,” said Fliter. “When you decrease enrollment in public schools, that means you’re taking resources away from the already excellent choice programs that most public schools already have in place. We have magnet schools. We even have public charter schools in Kansas. We have STEM initiatives, we have STEAM initiatives, we have a lot of career and tech ed programs.”

As written, the provision would expand the time period when parents could save in another way.

“It allows parents to begin saving this money even before the child is born,” said Fliter. “That’s rather interesting. I’m not sure how that would be implemented,

because I’m pretty sure that if you have set up an education savings account for a child, you have to have a name and a Social Security number to assign to that

account.”

KASB is urging its members to call Rep. Lynn Jenkins, as she is the sole member of the Kansas delegation on Ways and Means. Jenkins was a proponent of 529 plans in her job prior to serving in Congress as Kansas State Treasurer.