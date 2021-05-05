Tax Bill Veto Overridden

The tax bill vetoed by Governor Laura Kelly is now law, due to an override by the Legislature.
Legislators realized their goal of tax relief for individuals and businesses that have been paying more in state income taxes because of changes in federal tax laws at the end of 2017.
The measure will save Kansas taxpayers about $284 million over three years.
The vote to override Kelly’s veto was 30-10 in the Senate, three votes more than the two-thirds majority needed.
The House vote was 84-39, the exact number of required yes votes.
A key change will allow people to claim itemized deductions on their state returns even if they don’t on their federal returns.
The federal tax changes in 2017 discouraged itemizing, making some Kansans unable to itemize on their state returns.
Democrats criticized the bill because it also contained tax relief for some large businesses.