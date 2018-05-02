WIBW News Now!

Tax cut bill coming to legislative floor Thursday

by on May 2, 2018 at 7:22 PM (3 hours ago)

Kansas legislators are looking to cut income taxes between $70 million and $85 million a year because some individuals and corporations would otherwise pay more to the state following changes in federal tax laws.

House and Senate negotiators agreed Wednesday evening on the details of tax-cutting legislation. Their measure could be considered in both chambers Thursday.

The negotiators agreed that Kansas filers should be allowed to claim itemized deductions on their state tax forms even if they don’t itemize on their federal forms. They can’t do that now.

The federal changes last year limited some deductions and raised the federal standard deduction. That would cause fewer Kansans to itemize on their state forms.

The negotiators also agreed on changes in business taxes aimed at avoiding a “windfall” in state revenues.

